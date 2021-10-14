First victim of Kettering sexual assault suspect urgently sought by police

The incident happened in Silver Street. Image: Google.

Kettering detectives are trying to trace a woman who was sexually assaulted in the town last night.

Police have issued an urgent appeal following the incident in Silver Street that happened at about 8.55pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 13).

Officers believe a woman was walking in Silver Street when she was approached by a man who assaulted her by striking her on the bottom.

The man then walked away and immediately went on to sexually assault another woman in Horse Market, before he was detained by members of the public until police officers arrived.

The victim of the earlier attack, or anyone with information about either assault who has yet to speak to police, is urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000596727.

Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be carrying out community reassurance patrols in the area and anyone with concerns is invited to speak to officers.

Any form of sexual violence, abuse or harassment is unacceptable and Northamptonshire Police say they take reports of this nature very seriously.