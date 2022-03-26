First picture of man stabbed and buried for four months in Northampton back garden
Pathologists confirm identity of remains discovered during four-day forensic dig
Murder detectives have issued a first picture of the man found buried in a Northampton back garden.
Forensic detectives unearthed a body at an address in Moore Street, Kingsley, last weekend following a four-day dig.
Results of a post-mortem have now confirmed the identity as 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham who died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.
Northampton primary school teacher Fiona Beal, 48, was remanded in custody at Northampton Crown Court this week after charged with Mr Billingham's murder between October 30 and November 10 last year.
She is next due to appear at court on April 19.
Specialist search teams were deployed to the property in Moore Street and discovered a body in the rear garden on saturday (March 18).
The remains were was transferred to Leicester Royal Infirmary where a Home Office pathologist conducted the post-mortem investigation.
Police inquiries are continuing and anyone with any information about the case is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 26 of March 16, 2022.