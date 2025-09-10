Firefighters called to rescue calf stuck in river near main road in Northampton

Firefighters were called to rescue a calf, which was stuck in a river near a main road in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called shortly before 11.30am on Wednesday September 10 to reports of a young cow stuck in the river near Mill Lane between Kingsthorpe and Kings Heath.

A spokeswoman for NFRS said: “As the calf was unable to get out of the water by itself, firefighters from Moulton and the specialist animal rescue team from Wellingborough safely lifted the calf from the river.

“Thankfully, the calf was uninjured and was returned to its herd. Crews left the scene shortly after 1pm.”

The fire service says it has given advice to the landowners to try and prevent similar incidents from happening again in the future.