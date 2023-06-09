Firefighters called to fly-tip blaze in Northampton believed to have been started deliberately

Firefighters were called to a fly-tip in Northampton, which had been set alight.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to grassland in Duston on Thursday (June 8) just after midday.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “They discovered an amount of fly-tipped waste, consisting of wheels, tyres and car parts, was on fire on grassland in Duston.

A fly-tip was set on fire in Duston.

“Firefighters used hose reel jets and drags to extinguish the fire and used thermal imaging cameras to monitor any hot spots and damp them down.

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately. The crew left the incident shortly before 2pm.”

Anyone with information should contact FireStoppers, anonymously if they wish, by calling 0800 169 5558, or completing the online form at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.

