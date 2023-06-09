News you can trust since 1931
Firefighters called to fly-tip blaze in Northampton believed to have been started deliberately

The fly-tip included wheels, tyres and car parts
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Jun 2023, 20:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 20:08 BST

Firefighters were called to a fly-tip in Northampton, which had been set alight.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to grassland in Duston on Thursday (June 8) just after midday.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “They discovered an amount of fly-tipped waste, consisting of wheels, tyres and car parts, was on fire on grassland in Duston.

A fly-tip was set on fire in Duston.A fly-tip was set on fire in Duston.
“Firefighters used hose reel jets and drags to extinguish the fire and used thermal imaging cameras to monitor any hot spots and damp them down.

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately. The crew left the incident shortly before 2pm.”

Anyone with information should contact FireStoppers, anonymously if they wish, by calling 0800 169 5558, or completing the online form at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.

If anyone has any information about the fire they can also report it to Northamptonshire Police, stating incident number 308 of June 8.