Firefighters called to business in busy part of Northampton but discover false alarm
Firefighters were called to a business in a busy part of Northampton today (Monday June 2).
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to Kingsthorpe Front at just after 11.40am.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing two fire engines outside Boots, with firefighters inside the shop.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “NFRS was called to a commercial premises on Alexandra Terrace, Northampton, this morning at 11.42am.
“On arrival, crews discovered it was a false alarm.”
The incident was closed shortly after, the spokeswoman added.