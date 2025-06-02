Firefighters called to business in busy part of Northampton but discover false alarm

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Firefighters were called to a business in a busy part of Northampton today (Monday June 2).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to Kingsthorpe Front at just after 11.40am.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two fire engines outside Boots, with firefighters inside the shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “NFRS was called to a commercial premises on Alexandra Terrace, Northampton, this morning at 11.42am.

“On arrival, crews discovered it was a false alarm.”

The incident was closed shortly after, the spokeswoman added.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice