Fire started in Daventry home after someone put a lit rag through the letterbox

A Daventry home has been targeted by criminals twice this week after it was set on fire and vandalised.

The most recent attack was at around 3.30am yesterday (May 26) when a fire was deliberately started at the property in Admirals Way after someone posted a lit rag through the letterbox.

The householder was alerted by their smoke alarm and was, fortunately, able to put out the flames before the fire service arrived.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admirals Way in Daventry.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Thankfully no-one in the property was hurt during the incident, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life."

The same property was also the target of criminal damage on Monday, May 24 when it was vandalised with painted red graffiti.

A 28-year-old Daventry man was arrested in connection with the investigation but has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.