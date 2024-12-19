Fire crews called to late night blaze at vacant building on major street in Northampton town centre

Fire crews were called to an unoccupied building in a busy part of Northampton last night.

A NFRS spokesman said: “Shortly before 11pm last night (Wednesday, December 18), we were called to reports of a fire at Bridge Street. “On arrival, they found an unoccupied building with smoke issuing from it, and fire breaking through to the roof space. “Fire crews immediately requested the assistance of National Grid to isolate electricity to the building, and the A508/Cotton End was closed while the incident was ongoing. “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus then used hose reel jets to douse the fire and fans were used to clear smoke from the building. “By 8am today, firefighters carried out a thermal scan of the building and found no hotspots or smoke. “The Fire Service remains on scene and will be carrying out an After Fire Inspection to determine the cause.”