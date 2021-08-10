Fire crews believe sofa fire was started in Rushden 'deliberately'

Fire crews from Wellingborough Fire Station were deployed to Rushden to find a sofa engulfed in flames.

The blaze happened last night (August 9) at around 8.03pm when firefighters were called to reports of a fire in the open to the rear of Trafford Road in Rushden.

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, the crew found that a sofa was on fire and quickly extinguished the flames using a hose reel jet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trafford Road in Rushden. Credit: Google Maps

"The fire is believed to have been set deliberately due to the location of the sofa and the incident has been referred to the Arson Task Force."

Firefighters left the scene 25 minutes after arrival.