Fiona Beal trial resumes as former Northampton teacher due to give further evidence

No evidence has been heard for almost a week

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 9th May 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:30 BST

The trial of a former Northampton teacher accused of murdering her long term partner has resumed after a break.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, stands accused of murdering 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham in November 2021 and burying his body in their garden.

The former Eastfield Academy teacher was charged with Mr Billingham’s murder in March 2022.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their rear garden in November 2021.
Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street is accused of stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying his body in their rear garden in November 2021.
While Beal admits to Mr Billingham’s unlawful killing, she denies murder due to her state of mind at the time.

The defendant gave evidence for the first time in the trial on April 28 when she said she “lost a lot of confidence” during the 17-year relationship and claimed he was “rude” to her friends and family and “obsessive”.

It was then announced on Wednesday May 3 that no further evidence will be heard until Tuesday, May 9. The trial has now resumed and the defendant is set to give more evidence.

More to follow as the trial continues.