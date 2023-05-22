A murder-accused Northampton teacher “enjoyed getting high” on cannabis and hid her drug habit from her partner before fatally stabbing him, a trial has heard.

The court heard from forensic psychologist Dr John Cordwell on Monday morning (May 22), who said that - Fiona Beal met the criteria for ongoing severe depression and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when he assessed her in July 2022.

He believed these conditions were partially caused by Mr Billingham’s treatment of Beal, aged 49, throughout their relationship.

Former Eastfield Academy teacher Fiona Beal, aged 49, is accused of murdering her long term partner, Nicholas Billingham, aged 42.

On Monday afternoon, prosecutor Steven Perian KC commenced his cross-examination of Dr Cordwell.

Mr Perian told the court: “Nicholas Billingham is dead. The defendant is charged for his murder. She admits killing him. She admits that she intended to kill him.

“In this trial, Nicholas Billingham is the victim, not the defendant.”

Mr Perian told the court that Beal - throughout her 17 year relationship with Mr Billingham - travelled freely to her parents’ house and to her sister’s address in London, met friends for dinner and controlled her own spending.

The prosecutor added that Beal previously admitted dishonesty in fraudulently claiming benefits. He asked Dr Cordwell how that information sits happily with his assessment of the coercive control Mr Billingham allegedly inflicted on Beal.

Dr Cordwell confirmed that some of these details were “not consistent” with coercive control. He, however, referred to Beal’s claims that Mr Billingham would check her car’s mileage and ask her about how much money was in her bank account with knowledge of what ought to have been there.

Beal began smoking weed occasionally at the age of 18 before increasing her use over the years to “cope with her emotions.”

She told Dr Cordwell that Mr Billingham did not approve of her cannabis use so she would smoke without his knowledge during the evening when he had gone to bed and during the weekend when he was not in the house.

According to Dr Cordwell, Beal began smoking more heavily in 2021 because “things were getting unbearable at home” and, by October, she smoked every day.

“I enjoyed smoking cannabis and enjoyed getting high.” Beal told the forensic psychologist, “When I smoked weed, I felt more positive and more capable. I felt less despair and less hopelessness.”

Beal reported having “fleeting thoughts” of killing Mr Billingham but claimed she did not make plans until the day of the offence, the court heard.

Mr Perian said there were inconsistencies between what Beal told psychiatrist Dr Ehjaz and forensic psychologist Dr Cordwell about the night she killed Mr Billingham.

The court previously heard that, when Beal was examined by Dr Ehjaz, she recalled “dragging” something in the dark, smoking cannabis “to be stronger,” starting a fire in the garden incinerator and using stones to cover Mr Billingham’s body in addition to whatever was in the cellar.

According to Cordwell, however, Beal had no recollection of this.

He added: “Inconsistencies are not uncommon in trauma victims. They often have difficulties in their memory around things that were frightening and difficult for them.”

Mr Perian asked Dr Cordwell if he could rule out the possibility of Beal’s PTSD emerging from the trauma of killing her partner.

“I can’t,” Mr Cordwell replied.