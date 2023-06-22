Fiona Beal trial in Northampton is stopped for legal reasons and jury discharged

The trial of a Northampton primary school teacher, who stands accused of murdering her partner, has been stopped for legal reasons.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, is accused of fatally stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham in their Moore Street home on November 1, 2021 before burying him in their garden, where he remained for four months before Beal’s arrest in March 2022.

Beal admits unlawfully killing Mr Billingham but denies murder.

On Wednesday June 22, the trial was stopped for legal reasons and the jury was discharged.