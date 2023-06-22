News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

Fiona Beal trial in Northampton is stopped for legal reasons and jury discharged

The former Eastfield Academy teacher has been standing trial for the murder of Nicholas Billinghm for nearly four months
Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST

The trial of a Northampton primary school teacher, who stands accused of murdering her partner, has been stopped for legal reasons.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, is accused of fatally stabbing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham in their Moore Street home on November 1, 2021 before burying him in their garden, where he remained for four months before Beal’s arrest in March 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beal admits unlawfully killing Mr Billingham but denies murder.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, stands accused of murdering 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham in November 2021 and burying his body in their garden.Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, stands accused of murdering 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham in November 2021 and burying his body in their garden.
Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, stands accused of murdering 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham in November 2021 and burying his body in their garden.
Most Popular

On Wednesday June 22, the trial was stopped for legal reasons and the jury was discharged.

The trial will take place at a date to be determined.