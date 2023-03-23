A former primary school teacher accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend has been described as “an amazing teacher” and a “joy to work with” by her former colleagues at Eastfield Academy.

Fiona Beal, aged 49, of Moore Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 23 for the eighth day of her trial after being accused of murdering her long term partner 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham and burying him in their back garden.

The court has heard from Clair Mills, the headteacher of Eastfield Academy, where Beal worked as a Year 6 primary school teacher from September 2020 until her arrest in March 2022.

Jurors have been shown two selfies Beal had taken in her bedroom in February 2022 following Nicholas Billingham's alleged murder.

Mrs Mills met Beal in 2014 when they worked together at Kings Heath Academy. She described Beal as a “strong” and “very capable” teacher. “One of the best,” she added.

Mrs Mills told the court: “One of Fiona’s strengths as a teacher was building relationships with some of our more trickier students.

“The children that needed extra support and time, Fiona was always willing to give it.”

Another teaching colleague, who met Beal at the end of the academic year in 2020 before Beal started her new job as a Year 6 teacher in September, also gave evidence in court today.

She said: “We hit it off straight away. I knew, when I met her from that brief moment, that we were going to be alright. We were like the same person sometimes.”

The teacher added: “She was an amazing teacher. The children loved her. It was just a joy to work with her.”

A staff absence record was shown to the court, which showed that Beal was out of school from November 1, 2021 to November 12, 2021 due to ‘Covid sickness’. The court has previously heard that police believe Mr Billingham was killed on November 1, 2021.

Clair Mills and Beal were in regular contact during that period and Beal told the headteacher that she and Mr Billingham had tested positive for Covid and needed to isolate.

When Beal returned to work, she told Mrs Mills and a colleague that Mr Billingham had left her for another woman, the court heard.

Mrs Mills told the court Beal implied that Mr Billingham’s Covid sickness had come from someone he was having an affair with. Beal told the headteacher that Mr Billingham had been “particularly unpleasant” and she asked him to leave.

The court heard that Beal told one colleague that she wanted to buy Mr Billingham out of the mortgage but he wanted to keep the house in both of their names.

“She did not want it to be a place where he could do what he liked and come back,” the colleague said.

Beal, upon her return to Eastfield Academy, was described by colleagues as being “keen to get back to work” and she was “just the same” as before.

The then 47-year-old teacher went on to attend a work Christmas party at the Lumbertubs pub in Boothville on December 10, 2021 where Beal was described as “jolly” and “enjoying herself.”

One teacher recalled Beal was “upbeat” the morning before going on a school trip to the Royal Opera House in London on February 24, 2022. The colleague told jurors she noticed Beal had lost a lot of weight over Christmas and said she looked “fabulous.”

Towards the end of February 2022, Beal texted Mrs Mills to inform her that she was ill and would not be coming in. She did this for several days and then stopped responding to messages altogether until March 8, 2022 when she sent the headteacher the following text:

Hi Clair, I can’t talk right now, things aren’t right. I’m so sorry to let you down. I won’t be in this week and will call as soon as I am able. Xx

As Mrs Mills read this message aloud to the court, her voice broke as she tried to hold back tears.

Despite sending further texts offering support and urging her to get in touch, Mrs Mills did not hear from Beal again.

“It made me feel worried and very concerned. It was not like Fiona to not keep in touch,” the headteacher told the court.

On March 13, 2021, Mrs Mills called Fiona’s mother who was “surprised” to hear from her. The headteacher was informed that Beal was asked to go on a residential course due to a staff illness. Mrs Mills told Beal’s mother that she had called in sick.

Mrs Mills said Beal’s mother then read out a text Beal sent to her.

The headteacher told the court: “It was along the lines of ‘I am sorry, I won’t be back. I need more time and space to think. Sorry for letting you down’ and then it mentioned something about loving them all.”

As a result, Mrs Mills decided to call the police.

She added: “I felt that Fiona was vulnerable because nobody knew where she was and she was sending messages, which gave me concerns regarding her mental health.”

The trial continues.

