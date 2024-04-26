Fiona Beal: Former Northampton teacher pleads guilty to murdering partner Nicholas Billingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fiona Beal has pleaded guilty to murdering her partner Nicholas Billingham in their Northampton home.

The 50-year-old former primary school teacher is standing re-trial for murder at the Central Criminal Court – the Old Bailey - in London. The re-trial started earlier this month. It was due to last between six and eight weeks, however, today (Friday April 26) Beal pleaded guilty to murder.

Beal denied murder throughout the four-month long initial trial at Northampton Crown Court in 2023, which was stopped for legal reasons.

Following her admission of guilt, Beal has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing, which has been set for May 29 or 30, 2024.

Beal was charged with the murder of Nicholas Billingham sometime between October 30 and November 10, 2021.

The former teacher was arrested in March 2022 after Northamptonshire Police discovered the body of 42-year-old Mr Billingham buried in the back garden of the house they shared in Kingsley, Northampton.