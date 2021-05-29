Finedon paedophile caught with sick videos...three years after language barrier meant he wasn't arrested for same crime

Northampton Crown Court.

A paedophile was caught with sickening child abuse videos when he landed at Heathrow Airport - three years after he wasn't arrested for the same offence due to language difficulties.

Nasir Nizam, formerly of Irthlingborough Road in Finedon, came to the police's attention in 2017 when two of his phones which had vile material on were seized and sent for examination.

But a language barrier meant he wasn't arrested, and subsequently meant no bail conditions could be imposed, leaving him free to fly to India while a forensic investigation took place.

And when he returned - and with the depraved contents of his phone finally logged years later - police found even MORE sickening files on other devices including screenshots of him in a live webchat with a young boy.

On Tuesday (May 25) he was spared from prison and placed on the register for sex offenders.

Northampton Crown Court heard the 54-year-old, who communicated through a Gujarati translator, first downloaded indecent images of children between May 2016 and November 2017.

Images recovered from a folder on WhatsApp, a forensic report filed in 2020 concluded, included a total of 189 category A files (of which 85 were videos), 133 category B files (of which 27 were videos) and 28 in category C (of which two were videos). Category A features the most depraved abuse.

At least one featured a toddler, the court heard.

But despite the warrant being executed Nizam was not arrested at the time in 2017.

Prosecutor Phillip Plant said: "Due to language difficulties he was not in fact arrested in November 2017.

"By the time the initial forensic report came back in January 2020 it was clear the defendant was out of the country in India."

When he landed at Heathrow Airport on his return on November 24 last year he was arrested again.

A phone and a tablet were seized from him - and were found to have even more sickening pictures and videos.

This time he had 312 category A files (of which 80 were videos), 225 category B files (of which nine were videos) and 73 in category C (of which two were videos).

Police also found vile internet search terms about the sexual abuse of children.

Mr Plant added: "At least nine of the category A images were screenshots of the defendant engaged in live webchat which was described as with a young teenage male."

No mitigation was heard on behalf of Nizam, who has recently moved to Wembley and admitted six charges of making making indecent images of children, another term for downloading or viewing, and one of possessing prohibited images.

Sentencing, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo told the paedophile: "The grooming and abuse was done by other people, and it was done to enable people like you to view images of them being abused.

"For that reason these are serious offences."

Nizam was jailed for 16 months, suspended for two years, and told he would have to take part in rehabilitation activities and reside at a new address in Wembley for three months.