Joel Crockford

A Finedon man is wanted by police after failing to appear at court.

Joel Crockford, 24, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and maliciously administering a noxious thing to another.

But he failed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on June 28 and a warrant was issued.