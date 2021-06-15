'File shredding' software was not enough to cover up Northampton man's indecent images

A Northampton man was arrested at his home in possession of over 400 indecent images of children.

Police were able to prosecute a Northampton man for possessing over 400 indecent images of child despite his attempts to cover it up with "file shredding" software.

Peter Butt, of Edgehill Road, was arrested at his home in March 2017 on intelligence from Northamptonshire Police.

Across the 72-year-old's hard drives and devices, officers found 405 images of child abuse, including over 100 that were rated as "category A" - the most extreme kind in UK law.

Northampton Crown Court heard on June 15 how some files were even recovered despite Butt previously attempting to destroy them using "file shredding software."

Despite the sophisticated means of deleting the files, Northamptonshire Police were able to use them to prosecute.

Northampton Crown Court heard on June 15 how Butt collected the images through illicit chat rooms over the course of three years. He also was also charged with distributing the images to others.

"The activity you're engaging in is child abuse," said His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo.