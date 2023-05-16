News you can trust since 1931
Fight breaks out between Stoke City and Hull City fans at Northampton M1 services following last day of Championship season

Stoke had lost 2-0 to Watford and Hull had drawn nil-nil with Luton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th May 2023, 08:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 08:52 BST

A fight broke out between two sets of rival football fans at a service station on the M1 near Northampton.

Stoke City fans – on their way back from a 2–0 defeat to Watford, and Hull City fans – on their way back from a goal-less draw with Premier League hopefuls Luton Town, were involved in a physical altercation on the final day of the Championship season (Monday May 8). Neither team had anything to play for on the last day of the season.

Northamptonshire Police says the incident happened at Rothersthorpe Services at junction 15a of the M1 northbound between 6pm and 7pm.

The altercation happened at Rothersthorpe Services at junction 15a of the M1 northbound, near Northampton.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses or any footage of the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000282261, or submit their footage via an online portal here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/northants/appeal/Disorder-at-Rothersthorpe-Services.