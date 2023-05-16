A fight broke out between two sets of rival football fans at a service station on the M1 near Northampton.

Stoke City fans – on their way back from a 2–0 defeat to Watford, and Hull City fans – on their way back from a goal-less draw with Premier League hopefuls Luton Town, were involved in a physical altercation on the final day of the Championship season (Monday May 8). Neither team had anything to play for on the last day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police says the incident happened at Rothersthorpe Services at junction 15a of the M1 northbound between 6pm and 7pm.

The altercation happened at Rothersthorpe Services at junction 15a of the M1 northbound, near Northampton.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or any footage of the incident.