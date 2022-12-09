‘Feral’ man hospitalises two men after attacking them in Northampton nightclub in row over cigarette

A man was branded “feral” by a Northampton Crown Court judge after hospitalising two men in a prolonged Northampton nightclub attack.

Declan Colvil, aged 23, now of Riverside Road in Greenock, Scotland appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, December 9 after pleading guilty to affray and two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

The court heard that Colvil was out drinking with friends at the Bar So nightclub in Abington Square on November 28, 2021 when the fights broke out.

Colvil’s group was in the smoking area upstairs when one of his friends approached another group to ask for a cigarette, the court heard.

Alice Aubrey-Fletcher, prosecuting, said that the man provided a cigarette without a filter, which Colvin took issue with and punched him to the back of the head, leaving him covered in blood.

CCTV footage showed Colvil then attacking a second man from the other group, punching him repeatedly before kneeing him in the head.

Colvil was then ejected from the club and he waited outside for members of the other group, the court heard.

When another man from the group stepped outside, Colvil punched him twice to the head causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete. CCTV footage showed Colvil continuing to punch the man until members of the public and Colvil’s friends pried him away.

The video then showed the first man Colvil attacked inside the club kneeling over his unconscious friend on the floor before the defendant punched him in the face again and then took the opportunity to kick the unconscious victim to the stomach.

Ms Aubrey-Fletcher said: “Members of the public had to witness this frightening outburst of violence and it clearly was upsetting for onlookers standing outside the club.”

Colvil was arrested and gave a no-comment interview but provided a statement saying he acted in self defence because he had been threatened with a knife. No knife had been identified or recovered from the scene.

One victim suffered swelling and depression to the nose, leaving him with a long term deformity, and a wound to his forehead.

The other victim needed 25 stitches for a cut to the upper lip. He has permanently lost sensation in the area and may need corrective surgery.

Colvil has six convictions for 11 offences including ABH and intention to cause fear of violence and driving offences.

William Forber-Heyward, in mitigation, told the court that Colvil has since moved to Scotland for a fresh start, he no longer drinks in excess and he has cut ties with those he was with on the night of the attacks.

The defence barrister described the assaults as “impulsive acts” with no weapons used and he was not leading a group because no one else was charged in respect of the offences.

Recorder Sprawson, in his sentencing remarks, said: “Your behaviour on this night was feral. You were out of control and in drink when you decided to use your fists to inflict significant injuries on people in the nightclub and in the street.

“You had no consideration for anyone else whatsoever.”