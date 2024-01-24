Police want to speak to this man after a series of incidents.

Fencing, signage and gates have been damaged in a series of incidents near a disused railway in Northamptonshire.

The incidents have happened over the last month in the vicinity of the disused railway line at Charwelton, south of Daventry.

Police say if this is you in the image, or you recognise the man and the dogs in the image, officers would ask that you get in touch with them as a matter of urgency.