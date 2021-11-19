Family's relief as Rushden paedophile put behind bars

Keith Wright

A paedophile from Rushden performed a sex act in the presence of a young girl - just months after his time on the register for sex offenders came to an end.

Keith Wright, 52, was previously in court in 2014 for possessing more than 700 indecent images of children.

He was put on the register for sex offenders for five years but in February 2020, a few months after the placement expired, committed another offence by performing the sex act, Northamptonshire Police said in a statement released today.

At Nottingham Crown Court today (Friday) he was jailed for 21 months.

Wright will now be placed on the register for sex offenders for 10 years and be made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Detective Constable Mark Allbright, who led the investigation for Northamptonshire Police, said: “Wright wilfully subjected the victim and her family to a full trial as he maintained a not guilty plea throughout. The trial caused ongoing emotional harm to the victim and her family who remained incredibly strong throughout.

“The mother of the victim broke down in tears while delivering her victim personal statement to the court today. The family have told me that their overriding feeling is of relief that Wright will now not have the opportunity to abuse other children.