Family's heartbreaking tribute to Rayon after Corby boy convicted of his murder

Rayon Pennycook

The devastated family of Rayon Pennycook have paid tribute to their 'talented, kind and loving' boy after a Corby teenager was convicted of his murder.

Rayon, 16, was fatally stabbed during a knife fight with another boy in Reynolds Road, Corby, on May 25.

Today (Thursday) a 17-year-old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons, was convicted of his murder.After the verdict Rayon's family issued a moving tribute to the youngster, who they described as a 'people person'.

Their tribute said: “Losing Rayon has left us devastated and heartbroken. He was a son, brother to eight siblings, an uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend and is missed in so many ways by so many people.

“Rayon was jovial, very enthusiastic, kind, loving and very family-oriented. He was a people person. Everyone he came into contact with loved him.

“We miss his presence, his smile, his silly laugh, his big hugs. His siblings, niece and nephew and cousins miss talking to him and playing video games. We miss everything about him, it can't be put into words.

“He loved spending time with his niece and nephew. Playing games with his brothers. As a family we went abroad on lots of holidays and he enjoyed seeing new places and cultures. He was the life and soul of our many family gatherings.

“Our favourite memory of Rayon would be on our holiday to St Lucia (his favourite place) and following year Florida, seeing him so happy, all of us swimming in the sea in Rodney Bay and going on those big rides at Universal in Orlando. We had so much fun and made many memories.

““As a child Rayon was very adventurous, he loved exploring, climbing and swimming and playing with his brothers and friends. He was a very talented artist, and loved to draw and paint. He loved sports, was on the basketball team at school and participated in tournaments at home and away. He loved athletics and was fastest runner in the whole school during his primary education. He loved music and was very talented at writing songs.

“We are proud of the fact that Rayon was due to start his apprenticeship in construction. He was a very ambitious and focused young man. He was very confident and had a creative mind, an amazing sense of humour and always showed love and kindness to others.

“Since losing Rayon, our lives have been so different to the future we imagined for our family. We feel his loss in so many ways, missing him every day and feeling a pain that time does not lessen.

“While we have taken great comfort in all the wonderful messages we have received about Rayon, and have loved hearing the memories that others have of him, it can never provide true consolation in our grief. We will miss him always and remember him with love forever.”