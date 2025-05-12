The family of a murdered Northampton man have vowed to keep his memory alive, after his killers were sentenced.

Daniel Larman and Kieran Okocha-Sleight, both aged 21, appeared at Northampton Crown Court today (Monday May 12) for sentencing, after a jury found them both guilty of murder, after a four-week trial in January.

Tommy Boom was stabbed in Northampton’s Miller’s Meadow – also known as Semilong Park – shortly after midnight on July 18, 2024. The 30-year-old father died at the scene.

In a tribute in July, family described Tommy as a “loveable character with a heart of gold and lots of friends” and a man who “loved his daughter so much. It breaks our hearts that they will not have the chance to create a lifetime of memories together”.

Family members and the mother of Tommy’s child also wrote victim impact statements, which were read out in court at the sentencing hearing.

The family’s victim impact statements

Tommy’s father Kevin said in his victim impact statement, he said: “All the pride and joy his life had given me, has gone. It has been replaced with rage, anger and hatred for the way his life ended.

“As Tommy’s father, I have been left feeling that I have failed him. Failed to protect and keep him safe. No words can truly express the total and utter despair I now feel every day. Nothing in this world can do that feeling justice.

“Knowing that I am never going to see his lovely smile, his cheeky grin, his big brown eyes and hearing his voice has left me devastated and I find myself ringing his mobile number hoping that he will pick up the phone.”

Tommy’s mum Joanne added: “I keep wishing that it is a horrible dream, and I will wake up with him knocking on the door telling me that he’s starving with a big smile on his face and a cuddle for me.

“The phone rings and I think that it will be Tommy. My head knows that he’s gone but my heart will not accept it.

“I don’t get to make any new memories with my son, and this absolutely destroys me and breaks my heart. Instead, I lay flowers where Tommy is laid to rest.”

In his victim impact statement, Tommy’s younger brother Billy said: “I will have to watch my niece grow up without her father and my daughter not knowing her uncle, but I will make sure that we talk about Tommy, and they know him through us.

“I wish I had known that my last conversation with my brother was truly my last because there are so many things that I wanted to say.

“I’ll forever cherish our childhood memories of playing together and getting into mischief, I am sure that we drove our parents crazy and although my brother is physically not with us, we will keep him alive with all the memories and the love we have for him.”

On behalf of their daughter, Kim said that Tommy was the proudest father when they brought their daughter home, but Tommy’s chance to watch her grow up has been taken away in such a cruel way.

Kim said: “I am so sad that our daughter has lost the opportunity of building a proper relationship with her father, but thankfully she has the support of myself, her loving grandparents and uncle, who will provide her with guidance and support and help her keep the memory of her father alive.”

Family statement

Following the hearing, Tommy’s family expressed their gratitude to everyone who played a pivotal role in ensuring his killers were brought to justice.

On behalf of the family, Kevin said: “No sentence will ever bring Tommy back, but we would like to thank everyone from the emergency services who tried to save his life, to the police investigation team and Crown Prosecution Service.

“Most of all, we would like to thank the witnesses who came forward to provide evidence to the police and in court, particularly the vulnerable woman who bravely spoke up for Tommy when he needed a voice to tell the truth.

“We also hope that Tommy’s murder raises awareness about the serious consequences of knife crime, not just for those who choose to carry a knife, but anyone who associates with someone who does.

“There is absolutely no justification or defence for carrying a knife, or knowingly being associated with someone who does. As this case has shown, even if you are not the one carrying a knife, if you are with someone who kills or seriously injures a person, you are still guilty by association. It is just not worth it.”

Larman, previously of Kingstanding, in Birmingham, and Okocha-Sleight, previously of Paget House, Woodside Way, Northampton, will serve a minimum of 24 years and 21 years respectively, before they are eligible for parole. After release, they will remain on licence for the rest of their lives.