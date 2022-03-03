Northampton family left dog to suffer for two days after shooting him in head with nail gun

Police revealed how a Northampton family left their dog to suffer in agony for TWO DAYS after being shot twice in the head with a nail gun by his owners.

Buddy, a four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, had to be put down after the attack at an address in Harborough Road.

Investigators from Northamptonshire Police and the RSPCA revealed:

RSPCA officers described the attack as "sad and shocking"

■ A father in son took turns to fire the nail gun at the dogs skull and left him for dead.

■ After discovering he survived the horrific assault, removed a nail left sticking out of his head causing it to bleed.

■ Instead of taking Buddy to the vet, cleaned his wound and gave him pain killers.

■ Buddy was finally seen by a vet two days after sustaining his injuries and only after a third party contacted the RSPCA.

PC Chloe Gillies of Northamptonshire Police Rural Crime Team, who led the investigation, said officers found Buddy clearly suffering and in a lot of pain for his injuries.

They immediately took the dog to a veterinary surgery for emergency treatment, where he was sadly put to sleep.

PC Gillies said: “Buddy was treated in such a cruel and inhumane way.

"He was not treated like a loved family pet and instead he was left to suffer in pain.

“The family stated that Buddy was an aggressive dog at times, which is why they did what they did, but there is just no excuse for this unacceptable act of cruelty or their barbaric behaviour.

“There are many routes to go down if you would like to rehome your dog, even if it is aggressive.

"Do not take matters into your own hands, contact your local vets or an animal charity to discuss how best to move forward.”

Chayne Robert Mason, aged 47, and his son 20-year-old Tyler Mason both pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at Northampton Magistrates’ Court last month along with Tyler’s mother, 50-year-old Tracy Ann Welsh.

All three defendents were disqualified from owning, being involved in the keeping or having any influence or control of a dog for the next five years and ordered to complete unpaid work as part of a community order.

Chayne Mason, of Gloucester Avenue, and Welsh, of Harborough Road, were ordered to pay £500 and £292 compensation respectively, £95 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “This was an incredibly sad and shocking case .

“Our officer initially attended with the police, who then took the prosecution forward.