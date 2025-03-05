'Family friend' stole £10,000 from Northampton man after claiming he was behind on his rent

A ‘family friend’ stole £10,000 from a Northampton man who kindly offered to loan him £250 after he claimed he was behind on his rent.

Mark Andrew Brian Forward, of Bouverie Walk, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 24 to face one charge of fraud by false representation and one of theft.

The 40-year-old visited a vulnerable man living in Northampton in April 2023, who was a ‘family friend’ he had recently reconnected with.

During the visit, Forward asked the man for money as he was behind on his rent and the man kindly offered to loan him £250.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Forward also stole banking documents during the visit and using these documents, managed to gain access to the victim’s bank account. He had then made a number of cash withdrawals and electronic transfers which totalled approximately £10,000.

The victim first became aware of Forward’s crimes when he was unable to use his bank card and after contact with the bank, realised that a large amount of money was missing from his account.

Complex Fraud Investigator Detective Constable Britt Bailey said: “What’s really sad about this case is that the victim thought Mark Forward was a friend. He lent him money willingly to help him with his rent and Forward repaid his kindness by stealing thousands of pounds from him.

“I’m really pleased that Forward has admitted these offences and I hope he spends time reflecting on his actions. He could have had a friend for life in our victim but instead he chose to steal from him.”

Forward pleaded guilty and will appear before Northampton Crown Court for sentencing – scheduled for April 7.