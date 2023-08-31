Faces of nine offenders jailed in August 2023 for crimes in Northampton, Kettering, Wellingborough and Corby

3 . Kaya Mugugu

Police searching for a missing teenage boy led to the discovery of a firearm and drugs in a property in Sandy Lane, Moulton, resulting in Mugugu being tracked down by a police dog and jailed. The 22-year-old fled as police discovered a Colt revolver along with 1,805 wraps of crack cocaine and 69 wraps of heroin drug paraphernalia and scales and more than £10,000 in cash but handed himself in the following day. He was sentenced to a total of five years while a judge ordered the cash recovered to be donated to charity. Photo: Northamptonshire Police