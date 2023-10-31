Faces of nine offenders from Northampton, Kettering, Corby and Brackley jailed in October 2023

Child sex offenders, domestic abuse thugs, drug dealers and callous thieves who preyed on the elderly locked up at Crown Court
These are the faces of just a few of the child sex offenders, domestic abuse thugs, drug dealers and callous thieves who preyed on the elderly in Northamptonshire who were locked up at Crown Court during October 2023…
1. Deon St Vie
The 21-year-old man was sentenced to three years, nine months after he was caught with cocaine and cannabis and associated paraphernalia in a taxi from Wellingborough to Rushden. Police later uncovered heroin and more cocaine at St Vie’s home in Mannock Road, Wellingborough. He pleaded guilty to five charges including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Caine Emmingham
The 21-year-old from Priors Hall, near Corby, travelled to Mansfield to subject a teenage girl to repeated sexual assaults over a period of several weeks during 2022 — but was jailed after his victim bravely told her mother about what had happened. Emmingham, of Lake Drive, denied all allegations but was jailed for four years after a jury found him guilty on three counts of sexual activity with a child, one of inciting sexual activity with a child, count of causing a child to look at sexual activity, and one of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. He was cleared of two other charges. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
3. Sinead Nelson
Nelson, also known as Kylie Howard, put her ex-partner through hell after falsely accusing him of rape and death threats. The 28-year-old, of Victoria Street, Irthlingborough, created fake accounts in his name and hacked into his email to send herself horrific messages — leading to him being arrested multiple times when police took her reports seriously. She admitted intending to pervert the course of public justice and was jailed for 37 months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Besmir Negji
The 31-year-old, of no fixed address, was jailed for 28 months after police discovered 15 small bags of cocaine inside a vehicle in Kettering. He admitted possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and using a vehicle without insurance. Photo: Northamptonshire Police