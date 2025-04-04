Faces of 30 criminals jailed for offences in Northamptonshire whose stories we brought you in March 2025

4 . Florin Bogatu

The 36-year-old was jailed for six years, nine months after admitting raping and assaulting a vulnerable woman in a Kettering town centre car park. Bogatu, of Trafalgar Road, was spotted by CCTV operators who alerted police who used video footage to build a timeline showing how he approached the woman, who he did not know, before following her and then leading her to the car park. Photo: Northamptonshire Police