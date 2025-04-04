Faces of 30 criminals jailed for offences in Northamptonshire whose stories we brought you in March 2025

Evil teacher Gould was jailed for 26 years for abusing 19 boys at a Rushden in the 1980s. The 74-year-old, of Wellingborough Road in the town, faced 29 charges including serious sexual abuse of 14 victims. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
The 29-year-old was sentenced to life after a “terrifying” early- hours attack at Northampton Balloon Festival. Freeman, of no fixed abode, was convicted of Section 18 grievous bodily harm, Section 20 grievous bodily harm and aggravated burglary when he slashed a men’s legs with a knife and hit another repeatedly in the face. Freeman was handed a life sentence with a minimum of seven years, 88 days in prison before he can apply for parole. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
The 36-year-old was jailed for six years, nine months after admitting raping and assaulting a vulnerable woman in a Kettering town centre car park. Bogatu, of Trafalgar Road, was spotted by CCTV operators who alerted police who used video footage to build a timeline showing how he approached the woman, who he did not know, before following her and then leading her to the car park. Photo: Northamptonshire Police