4. Jailed in March 2022

Paedo MARK URE, aged 42, groomed a girl he thought was 13, even checking she could skip school to meet him for sex — only to find he was talking to an undercover police officer. Ure, from Woodford, was also caught communicating with three other police decoys — and jailed for four years, 10 months with another three years, two months on licence.

Photo: Northamptonshire Police