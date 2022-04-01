Here’s just a few faces of those put behind bars by Crown Court judges during March 2022.
Offences include the murder of Kettering woman Marta Chmielecka, historic sex offences, violent domestic abuse and a gang who plotted to kidnap courier drivers and steal parcels of goods worth thousands.
Cocaine kingpin NIALL CHINNOCK, 49, saw his empire crushed after he was stopped carrying four sample; bags of drugs near the A45. Investigations later found he had been using ZOE HUTSON and KIRT HUTSON to stash coke. Chinnock, from Wellingborough, was jailed for 10 years and the Hutsons four years a piece for conspiracy to supply.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
PAWEL CHMIELECKI faces life after pleading guilty to murdering Marta Chmielecka in Kettering last year after refusing to accept their marriage was over. The court heard Chmielecki subjected the victim, 31, to domestic abuse and was controlling before she ended their relationship. The 39-year-old will be sentenced next month.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
Balaclava-wearing burglar LEE JOHN FLOYD McQUADE, who left his victims feeling "haunted" after stealing £7,000 worth of property was sentenced to 30 months. McQuade, aged 36, of Dairymeadow Court, Northampton, was convicted of multiple counts of burglary dwelling and theft without violence.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police
Paedo MARK URE, aged 42, groomed a girl he thought was 13, even checking she could skip school to meet him for sex — only to find he was talking to an undercover police officer. Ure, from Woodford, was also caught communicating with three other police decoys — and jailed for four years, 10 months with another three years, two months on licence.
Photo: Northamptonshire Police