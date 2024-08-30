These are the faces of 17 of the most serious offenders from across Northamptonshire who were among those sentenced to jail terms by judges and whose stories we brought you during August 2024.
They include a dangerous driver, repeat sex offenders, drug dealers, notorious thugs and two men charged in the wake of stabbings in Stockport, which sparked protests and counter-protests in the county…
1. Jailed in August 2024
These are the faces of criminals jailed in Northamptonshire in August 2024. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
The gold-toothed Rushden drug dealer was jailed more than six years after he was arrested on suspicion of dealing heroin and cocaine. Anderson, 31, of Pightles Terrace, cut off his electronic tag and fled the country spending time in Spain, France and Sweden before being tracked down in Amsterdam and hauled back to the UK, where he was jailed for four years, eight months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
Kay, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, told people it was ‘100 percent’ the plan to burn down hotels housing asylum seekers during unrest which followed stabbings in Stockport. He admitted publishing written material on social media to stir up racial hatred — claiming it was an act of stupidity done “to impress some random person on the internet’. The father-of-three, 26, who used his own name and profile picture on the post, was sentenced to three years, two months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
Lazarevs was driving a white Ford Transit which overtook a vehicle on the A45 Flore bypass and collided head on with another car just before Christmas 2023. The 35-year-old, of The Cherwell in Daventry, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis and was sentenced to three years in prison and banned from driving for 11 years, six months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police