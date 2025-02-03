Faces of 14 offenders locked up for crimes in Northamptonshire whose stories we bought you in January 2025

These are the faces of 14 of the most serious offenders now locked up for their crimes across Northamptonshire and whose stories this newspaper bought you during January 2025…
Faces of some of the most serious offenders locked up for crimes in Northamptonshire whose stories this newspaper bought you in January 2025. Photo: Northamptonshire Police / Thames Valley Police
2. Joshua Coulton
Coulton was driving a SEAT Leon which crashed into pedestrians — seriously injuring two students — and a multi-story car park after a police pursuit through Northampton. The 23-year-old, of Military Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop after a road accident, and driving without insurance. Damage to St John’s car park amounted to £84,000. Coulton was jailed for three years, two months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Lisa Macardle
The fraudster, aged 39, was jailed for after admitting stealing banks cards from elderly victims — including a 96-year-old Northampton man — and using them to take out cash and buy goods totalling more than £2,000. She was jailed for two years, six months at Aylesbury Crown Court. Photo: Thames Valley Police
4. Jason Yongblah
The 56-year-old, of Weedon Close, Northampton, was been jailed for 17 years after he was convicted of 19 sex offences including raping a child. Photo: Northamptonshire Police