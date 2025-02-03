Faces of 14 offenders locked up for crimes in Northamptonshire whose stories we bought you in January 2025

Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls

Live Content Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 09:49 BST
Driver who seriously injured two students crashing into car park, fraudster who stole 96-year-old’s bank card, child rapist and serial stalker among those off our streets.

These are the faces of 14 of the most serious offenders now locked up for their crimes across Northamptonshire and whose stories this newspaper bought you during January 2025…

1. Jailed in January 2025

Coulton was driving a SEAT Leon which crashed into pedestrians — seriously injuring two students — and a multi-story car park after a police pursuit through Northampton. The 23-year-old, of Military Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop after a road accident, and driving without insurance. Damage to St John’s car park amounted to £84,000. Coulton was jailed for three years, two months.

2. Joshua Coulton

Coulton was driving a SEAT Leon which crashed into pedestrians — seriously injuring two students — and a multi-story car park after a police pursuit through Northampton. The 23-year-old, of Military Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop after a road accident, and driving without insurance. Damage to St John’s car park amounted to £84,000. Coulton was jailed for three years, two months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The fraudster, aged 39, was jailed for after admitting stealing banks cards from elderly victims — including a 96-year-old Northampton man — and using them to take out cash and buy goods totalling more than £2,000. She was jailed for two years, six months at Aylesbury Crown Court.

3. Lisa Macardle

The fraudster, aged 39, was jailed for after admitting stealing banks cards from elderly victims — including a 96-year-old Northampton man — and using them to take out cash and buy goods totalling more than £2,000. She was jailed for two years, six months at Aylesbury Crown Court. Photo: Thames Valley Police

The 56-year-old, of Weedon Close, Northampton, was been jailed for 17 years after he was convicted of 19 sex offences including raping a child.

4. Jason Yongblah

The 56-year-old, of Weedon Close, Northampton, was been jailed for 17 years after he was convicted of 19 sex offences including raping a child. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

