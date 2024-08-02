These are the faces of 14 of the most serious offenders from across Northamptonshire who were among those sentenced to jail terms by judges and whose stories we brought you during July 2024…
1. Jailed in July 2024
Faces of some of the criminals jailed for the most serious and shocking crimes across Northamptonshire whose stories we brought you in July Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Zach Anderson
Anderson was sentenced to more than 15 years over a string of horrific sexual attacks and assaults in Kettering. The 27-year-old, of Windermere Drive, Wellingborough, was found guilty of rape and also convicted of sexual assault, criminal damage, threatening to disclose a private photograph, as well as sending menacing and threatening voice notes and messages in the days after the attack. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Ian Francis
The 44-year-old thug, who inflicted what police labelled a "campaign of misery" on his ex in Kettering, was jailed for one year, nine months after admitting intentional strangulation and assault. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Edward ‘Ted’ Shephard, Darren Lafferty, James Davis, Marcus Brown
Four men were jailed after police cracked a shady deal to pass a quarter-of-a-kilo of cocaine between criminal gangs done at Corby Town FC’s clubhouse. Father-of-two Shephard — who ran the club bar — 50-year-old builder Darren Lafferty and Brown, 65, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and Davis, 35, admitted possession with intent to supply. Shephard was given two years, eight months in prison and Lafferty two-and-a-half years. Davis was sentenced to five years and Brown 30 months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police