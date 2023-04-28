These are the faces of 13 men who were among those jailed at Northampton Crown Court in cases covered by this newspaper during April 2023.
They include a 21-year-old Londoner locked up over a midnight knife fight in Wellingborough Road, Northampton; a registered sex offender found with indecent images on a secret tablet found in a police raid on his Wellingborough home; a 19-year-old who admitted supplying crack cocaine in Kettering; and a domestic abuser nicknamed ‘Smirkles’ because he believed he was untouchable…
1. Jailed in April
Faces of some of the offenders locked up at Northampton Crown Court during April Photo: Northamptonshire Police
2. Ronnie Redmond
The Kettering thief who produced a knife when he was challenged by a security guard has been given more time behind bars. Redmond, aged 48, entered the Tesco Express in Windmill Avenue at 10.15pm on September 24 last year and attempted to conceal items.
Redmond, of Hodge Way, was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting assault and possessing a bladed article in a public place. Magistrates in Northampton ordered that the sentence is served consecutively to a previous 26-week sentence for similar offences earlier this year, making his total prison term 52 weeks. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Meshach Clement-Graham
The 27-year-old, of Gladstone Road, Northampton was labelled “controlling” and “abusive” after he admitted stalking and assault, bombarding a former partner with 80 calls in a single night before turning up at her house with scissors and threatening to harm himself if she did not let him in.
Emma Fielding, prosecuting, described how Clement-Graham drove off with the victim’s foot trapped in a door when she tried to escape. He was sentenced to two years, eight months after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking and two counts of breaching a non-molestation order. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Peter Smith
Routine police checks found convicted sex offender Smith posing as a single mum looking for an au pair online and with a fake Facebook profile. The 43-year-old of Braybrooke Road, Desborough, was jailed in 2012 over the attempted abductions of two women while armed with a knife and sexually assaulting one of them. He was put on the sex offender register, meaning he had to notify police of his details so he could be monitored.
He admitted two charges of failing to comply with notification requirements and jailed for 12 months by magistrates. Photo: Northamptonshire Police