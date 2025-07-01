2 . Junior Emmanuel Uwadia

The 25-year-old was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 23 years for murder after fatally stabbing his former friend twice following a trivial disagreement about food which escalated. Uwadia, of Northfield Way, Northampton, was found guilty of killing Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi just yards from the 23-year-old victim’s home in December 2024. A jury took nearly seven hours to deliver a verdict after a three-week trial after Uwadia maintained he acted in self-defence – which the jury did not accept. Photo: Northamptonshire Police