Faces of 11 jailed criminals whose stories we brought you during January 2024

3 . Steven Michael Gaskell

Drug dealer Gaskell crashed his car, killing a young mum just 24 days after being given a suspended prison term for driving a stolen vehicle in the A14. Northampton Crown Court heard the 31-year-old had only one eye, a broken leg and cannabis in his system when he took his girlfriend Courtney Donnelly for a ride in a Mini he bought for £400 on Facebook marketplace. Gaskell, of Fotheringhay Road, Corby, who had been previously caught driving while banned seven times and had never passed a driving test, clipped a verge on the A427 near Brampton Ash and rolled several times. Front-seat-passenger Courtney – mum to Lily-Mae, aged just two – suffered “catastrophic” head injuries. He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to five years, two months. Photo: Northamptonshire Police