Face of wife killer Phillip Dafter revealed after jury at Northampton Crown Court finds him guilty

The face of a man found guilty of murdering his wife in their Northampton home has been revealed.

Phillip Dafter was found guilty of murder at Northampton Crown Court today (Wednesday April 26) after a jury took just two hours to deliberate.

The 32-year-old had been standing trial for the murder of his wife - Diana Dafter - for the last two weeks after he denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, arguing that his responsibility was diminished.

Phillip Dafter has been found guilty of murdering his wife Diana Dafter.

Dafter murdered his wife at their family home in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts on the morning of October 7, 2022.

During the trial, the court heard that Dafter stabbed his wife a total of five times and inflicted around 12 knife injuries. A pathologist determined that she died from a single stab wound to the heart and found injuries consistent with her trying to push the blade away.

Following the guilty verdict, Northamptonshire Police senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “I am really pleased that Phillip Dafter has been found guilty of murder today and that the jury did not accept his plea of manslaughter.

“This was an extremely violent and prolonged attack that could not have come about without a very real intention to cause Diana serious harm.

Diana Dafter, aged 36, was murdered by her husband Phillip Dafter at their Northampton flat in Lawrence Court on October 7, 2022.

“It is important to remember Diana Dafter for who she was. And that is so much more than just Phillip Dafter’s wife. She was a loving mother, daughter and friend. A student nurse with a real passion for care, hardworking, and someone very easy to get along with.

“Though today’s verdict will be a small comfort to her family and those who loved her, I hope it will help to know that Phillip Dafter is now facing an exceptionally long stretch in prison for what he has done.

“Finally, I would like to thank everyone at Northamptonshire Police for their work on this investigation as well as our colleagues at the British Transport Police for their assistance. Together we have secured justice for Diana and put Phillip Dafter where he belongs - behind bars.”