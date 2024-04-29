Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magistrates banned a racist thug and serial shoplifter from EVERY Co-op store in the county and a local shopping square in Northampton for causing “nothing but misery” to those working and shopping there.

But Jordan McKenzie, aged 31, will still be allowed to visit his local pub on the edge of his exclusion zone in Fieldmill Square, Bellinge.

According to Northamptonshire Police, McKenzie went to the Co-op in Fieldmill Square in August 2023, to buy cigarettes but did not have enough cash. When told he could not have the cigarettes, he became physically aggressive and racially abusive to a shop worker.

Speaking after the case, investigating officer PC Daniel Lynch of Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “McKenzie is a repeat offender who has caused nothing but misery to those working and shopping at the Fieldmill Square Co-op. We take a robust approach to repeat retail crime and will always explore all available measures to prevent further offending.

“Thanks to our work with colleagues at West Northamptonshire Council it’s great to see this CBO granted against McKenzie. I very much hope his sentence and CBO help to reassure the local community that we do not tolerate shoplifting and will do all we can to protect stores and their staff.”

Court documents showed McKenzie admitted targeting the Co-op on four occasions between October 2023 and January 2024, stealing goods to a total value of £252.96, and also took stock worth £220.00 from another Co-op in Olden Road.

McKenzie initially denied five counts of stealing, using a stolen bank card and racially aggravated assault but changed his plea to guilty at a summary trial on April 17. Seven further shoplifting charges and one of assault by beating, which he denied, were dismissed when the prosecution offered no evidence.

That added to a string of previous incidents at the same two Co-op stores and also Boots at Weston Favell in 2022 which saw him make off with laundry products, dog food, sweets, crisps, wine and £20 gift sets — for which he received a 14-week suspended sentence in January 2023. He also admitted failing to show up for two previous court appearances while on bail.

Magistrates at Northampton sentenced McKenzie, of Fieldmill Road, to 14 weeks in prison for breaching the terms of his suspended sentence from January 2023 by failing to attend a probation appointment — and handed down a fresh 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, for his latest offences.

They also issued a criminal behaviour order (CBO) barring McKenzie from entering any Co-op in Northamptonshire and an area of Fieldmill Square which includes the convenience store and other businesses but not The Deers Leap pub for three years. He was also ordered to undergo a six-month drug rehabilitation programme and ordered to pay a total of £522.86 compensation plus £250 costs.

