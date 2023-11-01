'Extremely lucky' driver warns of 'hooded' YOB throwing bricks off a bridge at oncoming cars on busy Northampton road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ‘extremely lucky’ driver is warning others about a ‘hooded’ YOB throwing bricks at oncoming vehicles on a busy Northampton road.

Michelle Clinton has told this newspaper ‘other drivers may not be as lucky as her’ after her car was hit by a brick thrown from a footbridge in Talavera Way on to the busy A5076.

Recounting her harrowing story, Michelle said: “I just want to warn other drivers. On October 28, at approximately 6.20pm, there was someone on the footbridge of Talavera Way in NN3 throwing bricks at oncoming cars. This was the footbridge on Talavera just before you get to Round Spinney Roundabout. The person on the bridge was wearing dark clothing with a hood up.

The footbridge in Talavera Way where the 'hooded' yob was lobbing bricks

"My car was one that got hit but I was extremely lucky as it hit about one centimetre to the side of the windscreen, denting the body work. Had this hit the windscreen, it could have been so much worse. Due to it being dark and raining heavily, I was only travelling about 40mph rather than 60mph speed limit. Other drivers may not be as lucky.

"This was reported to Northants Police at the time of the incident, but I haven't heard anymore from them. Please let drivers know to be aware and careful if they are travelling up this road.”