Extinction Rebellion group target Barclays building with fake oil in Northampton

Extinction Rebellion campaigners have targeted Barclays building in Northampton protesting as the group says the banking giant has continued funding fossil fuels.

Around 18 members climbed onto the roof of the foyer at 11am on Monday (March 14) and occupied the reception area of the Brackmills campus, spraying fake 'oil' inside and outside the building.

Some dressed as bankers stood outside the building holding banners reading "better without Barclays".

Protestors sprayed ink — representing oil — over the Barclays sign inside the Bracksmills building

In 2020, six people were arrested at another Northampton Barclays protest. Four were later cleared of criminal damage.

Extinction Rebellion claims Barclays have reneged on promises to reach net zero in carbon emissions by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement, and promises to spend an average of £8.3 billion per year on green finance up to 2030.

A statement from the group said: "In four years after the Paris Agreement, Barclays spent more than double this funding fossil fuel companies, an average of £22 billion per year. "

An XR protestor at the scene told this newspaper: "People think we’re radical but the radical action is doing nothing at all.

"People are going to get arrested and have criminal records and we don’t want to do this but we have to because there’s no law to hold corporations like Barclays to account."

Lucy Porter, a 47 year old teacher from Leeds who took part in the action, added: “Barclays are making an eye watering amount of money financing companies who are destroying our environment.

"It’s so important that people understand this and I’m willing to be arrested today if that’s what it takes to get this message out there.

"Children I have taught will have to live with the consequences of Barclays’ greed and children all over the world already are suffering.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Barclays Bank in Pavilion Drive, Northampton, at about 11am this morning (March 14) to reports of a protest.