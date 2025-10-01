'Exceptionally dangerous': Police hunt youths seen throwing items off bridge on to major Northampton road – smashing windscreen of passing car

Police are hunting a group of youths who were seen throwing items off a bridge on to a major road in Northampton – smashing the windscreen of a passing car.

Northamptonshire Police has issued a statement on the “exceptionally dangerous” incident where a group of young people were seen throwing items off of a bridge on to the A45 at Riverside on Friday September 12 between 8am and 11am.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Throwing items off a bridge and onto moving traffic is exceptionally dangerous, and it is by shear fortune that on this occasion it didn’t result in a fatal or serious collision.

“What may seem like a game to those taking part in this reckless and irresponsible activity is not only playing with the lives of innocent people but also putting their own future in jeopardy, including getting a criminal record.

Police said an object was thrown from the bridge over the A45 at Riverside (pictured), which hit the windscreen of a passing car, causing it to crack.

“We would urge anyone who has information which could help identify those responsible, to please get in touch with us.

“We would also ask anyone who was travelling along the A45 on Friday, September 12, to please check their dash-cam footage to see whether they may have captured anyone standing on the footbridge between the relevant times.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000539897.