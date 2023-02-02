Ex-Northants Policeman accused of 'seriously inappropriate' behaviour after asking vulnerable woman for sexual images

A former Northamptonshire Police officer has been accused of ‘seriously inappropriate’ behaviour after asking for sexual images from a vulnerable woman he was supposed to be helping.

Former constable Jamie Gibb is the accused and will be defending himself at a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Adderley, on February 8 at 1pm.

It is alleged that Gibb breached the standards of professional behaviour between 30 August, 2020 and 9 November, 2020 in respect of his contact with Female A and Female B.

Former Constable 353 Jamie Gibb has been accused of 'seriously inappropriate' behaviour towards two women he was supposed to be helping

Female A

On 30 August, 2020 Northamptonshire Police say Gibb was in charge of an incident where Female A flagged down a police car and asked for help following a verbal disagreement with her ex-partner which left her in a ‘state of distress’.

A police spokesman said: “In the course of dealing with Female A she gave him information which caused her to be identified as a medium risk of harm.

“This information ought to have made it clear to him that Female A was a person who was vulnerable to an abuse of authority. He had a professional duty of care towards Female A.

“Between 30 August, 2020 and 5 September, 2020 he sent messages relating to this incident to Female A from his work mobile. He subsequently sent messages from his personal mobile telephone to Female A and telephoned her, inviting her to contact him through Snapchat. He did so without having any policing purpose.”

The content of these messages included sexual comments, referenced to sexual activity with her, and requests for sexual images from her, say police.

Female B

Northamptonshire Police say that on and around 21 September, 2020 Gibb attended an incident following a report that Female B was harassing her estranged partner. After making enquiries Gibb reported that Female B had been described as ‘distraught and inconsolable’ at the breakdown of her marriage, say police.

A police spokesman said: “This information ought to have made it clear to him that Female B was a person who was vulnerable to an abuse of authority. He had a professional duty of care towards Female B.

“He sent messages to Female B and communicated with her via his personal mobile phone following the initial incident for which he had no policing purpose in doing so.

“In the course of those communications he disclosed personal information and communicated in a manner that was described as ‘flirty’. He requested that she download the Snapchat application for further communication.”

Northamptonshire Police

The force said Gibbs’conduct with Female A and B were ‘seriously inappropriate’.

The force spokesman said: “His conduct amounts to gross misconduct for the following reasons: the conduct was seriously inappropriate, the conduct sought to exploit professional dealings with vulnerable females for sexual gain, the conduct involved an attempt to carry out the conduct covertly to avoid detection, the conduct, if proved, breaches the following Standards of Professional Behaviour: Authority, Respect and Courtesy Discreditable, Conduct, Honesty and Integrity.”

