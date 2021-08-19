Ex-Northampton mayor appeals against council conviction for failing to clear up his fly-tipping hotspot
Councillor Nazim Choudary claims he did not receive the notices
A former Northampton mayor is appealing against a conviction by the council for not clearing fly-tipping on his land as he claims he did not receive the notices.
Nazim Choudary was not aware of the issue on the plot on Beech Avenue, his lawyer told Northampton Crown Court today (Thursday, August 19).
The Labour councillor for Talavera ward at West Northamptonshire Council denied failing to comply with an order to clear rubbish and fix a fence to stop more illegal dumping in 2019, when he was mayor.
The court heard he was given written warnings in November 2019 by Northampton Borough Council and was then issued with a community protection notice less than three months later.
But Councillor Choudary insisted he did not receive letters the council told him had been hand-delivered rather than sent by recorded delivery and he was unaware of the issue until court summons arrived.
The former borough councillor for St Davids ward was found guilty, fined £2,500 and ordered to pay the council's costs of £1,770 and a £181 surcharge at Northampton Magistrates' Court on June 25.
Councillor Choudary's case was adjourned for another hearing at the crown court on November 4.