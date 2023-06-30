News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Equipment worth £660 stolen from plumbing business in Northampton

Police believe the man pictured can help with their investigation
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read

A piece of equipment worth £660 was stolen from a Northampton plumbing business.

The incident happened at 9.15am on June 13 at City Plumbing Harvey, Reeves Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say a man picked up a Saniflo Macerator pump and walked out of the store without making payment.

Police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation.Police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation.
Police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation.
Most Popular

Anyone with information, or who recognises the man pictured, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000363563.