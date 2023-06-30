Equipment worth £660 stolen from plumbing business in Northampton
Police believe the man pictured can help with their investigation
A piece of equipment worth £660 was stolen from a Northampton plumbing business.
The incident happened at 9.15am on June 13 at City Plumbing Harvey, Reeves Road.
Police say a man picked up a Saniflo Macerator pump and walked out of the store without making payment.
Anyone with information, or who recognises the man pictured, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000363563.