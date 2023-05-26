Employee at Northampton food and wine shop threatened with knife as man steals cash

An employee at a food and wine shop in Northampton was threatened with a knife by a man who stole cash from the till.

The incident happened at the Food and Wine Shop in Windsor Crescent on Wednesday (May 24), between 10.20pm and 11pm.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft, wearing a black mask, black clothing and white trainers.

Police are appealing for witnesses.