Employee at Northampton food and wine shop threatened with knife as man steals cash
Police are appealing for witnesses
An employee at a food and wine shop in Northampton was threatened with a knife by a man who stole cash from the till.
The incident happened at the Food and Wine Shop in Windsor Crescent on Wednesday (May 24), between 10.20pm and 11pm.
Police say the suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft, wearing a black mask, black clothing and white trainers.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000317629.