News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene

Employee at Northampton food and wine shop threatened with knife as man steals cash

Police are appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th May 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:20 BST

An employee at a food and wine shop in Northampton was threatened with a knife by a man who stole cash from the till.

The incident happened at the Food and Wine Shop in Windsor Crescent on Wednesday (May 24), between 10.20pm and 11pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft, wearing a black mask, black clothing and white trainers.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Most Popular

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000317629.

News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us