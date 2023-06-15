‘Embarrassed’ Northampton man fined after being found with cocaine after fight

A Northampton man has been fined after police found him with cocaine when they arrested him in connection with a fight.

Isuf Rama, aged 36, of Queen Eleanor Road, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 15 after pleading guilty to being in possession of Class A drugs.

Julie Costello, prosecuting, said that door staff called police to the scene of a fight taking place at a Northampton pub on October 23, 2022.

Isuf Rama, aged 36, was sentenced at Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 15.

Police attended the scene and arrested Rama in connection with the fight. He was subsequently searched and found in possession of a small bag of cocaine.

The court heard that, when interviewed, Rama told police someone else gave him the bag but he intended to flush the cocaine down the toilet because he does not do drugs.

Rama has two previous convictions relating to drug offences that date back to 2004 and 2005.

Angela Lewis, in mitigation, said: “He is very very embarrassed and very ashamed about being here.”

Magistrates were told that Rama, just before his arrest, had gone out to drink for the first time in about “four to five years” and conceded that he had been intoxicated. He also accepted that, while he claimed he had no intention of consuming the drugs, he should not have been in possession of them in the first place.