Eleven face drugs charges following raids on cannabis factories in Northampton, Daventry, London and Surrey

Eleven men have been charged with drugs offences after police uncovered eight cannabis farms during raids on Thursday (July 21).

Officers also found £70,000 in cash and 15 kilos of cannabis wrapped and ready to sell after swooping on 15 addresses in a major operation.

Five of the properties where cannabis plants were found were in Northampton, one in Daventry, one in London and one in Surrey.

In total around 1,500 plants were recovered from four houses, three flats and an industrial premises.

The raids were part of a Northamptonshire Police week of action tackling serious and organised crime week — one of four Matters of Priority identified by force alongside drug harm, serious violence and violence against women and girls.

Chief Inspector Pete Basham, who led the week’s activity, said: “Tackling serious and organised crime is a matter of priority for us, and this is a great example of the action we can take.

“Organised gangs operate as a business to make as much money as possible, while disregarding any consequences for those who are impacted by their actions.

“Often these gangs are involved in other crime types and target vulnerable people in order to operate and so we will continue to do all we can to dismantle their operations.

“Information provided by the public will help us to continue to take action against those involved in this type of organised crime, so I urge anyone who has any concerns to report them to us via northants.police.uk, by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Eight of the 11 men charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis are from Northampton:

Dodi Lleshi, 30, of Hardy Drive

Emmanuel Marku, 27, of Thirlestane Road

Ardit Shkodra, 35, of Baronson Gardens

Marnikollaj Fatjon, 23, of Bective Road

Albertin Huti, 25, of Bective Road

Vlad Bushi, 28, of Reynard Way

Durim Geguja, 35, of Craven Street

Jack Lovesy, 37, of Bowden Road

The others are:

Rahim Hidri, 29, of Dairy Way, Kibworth, Leicestershire

Aldo Shkoza, 29, of Sherwood Gardens, London

Roland Bushi, 27, of Newdene Avenue, Northholt