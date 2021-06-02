Electric bike worth £650 stolen from outside Northampton leisure centre

An electric bike worth £650 was stolen from outside a leisure centre in Northampton.

The theft took place between noon and 12.32pm on Tuesday, May 18 after the electric bike was locked to bike racks outside the Mounts Baths in Upper Mounts.

The Fiido D2 e-bike is described as grey coloured with two red rear lights and is worth £650. It is believed that the bike was taken by a man wearing all dark clothing with his face obscured.

