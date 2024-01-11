Elderly woman threatened and assaulted after duo breaks into her Northampton home
and live on Freeview channel 276
An elderly woman was threatened and assaulted by two people who broke into her Northampton home.
The incident happened at a property in Castle Avenue, Duston at around 2.50am on Saturday, December 23.
Police say two people, believed to be a man and a woman, broke into the property and entered the bedroom of the elderly resident, made threats and assaulted her before being disturbed by relatives and fleeing the scene.
A 49-year-old woman from Northampton has been charged with burglary and actual bodily harm in connection with the incident.
However, officers would still like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Castle Avenue area of Duston on December 22 or 23, or who may have any information regarding the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000785969.