Elderly woman threatened and assaulted after duo breaks into her Northampton home

The suspects fled the scene after they were disturbed by the victim’s relatives

An elderly woman was threatened and assaulted by two people who broke into her Northampton home.

The incident happened at a property in Castle Avenue, Duston at around 2.50am on Saturday, December 23.

Police say two people, believed to be a man and a woman, broke into the property and entered the bedroom of the elderly resident, made threats and assaulted her before being disturbed by relatives and fleeing the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A 49-year-old woman from Northampton has been charged with burglary and actual bodily harm in connection with the incident.

However, officers would still like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Castle Avenue area of Duston on December 22 or 23, or who may have any information regarding the incident.