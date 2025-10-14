Eight vehicles seized in Northampton during roadside checks targeting illegal and unsafe drivers

Eight cars were seized in Northampton during a campaign by police that saw 40 cars stopped for checks.

Northamptonshire Police carried out checks on two separate sites in Wellingborough Road on October 1. Forty cars were stopped at random to check they were legal and roadworthy.

Of those vehicles stopped, eight vehicles were seized in connection with a number of issues including mobile phone offences, seatbelt offences and driving without insurance. Two drivers were also found to be driving without a licence, police said.

PC Ben Crossland from the Roads Policing Team said: “Keeping our roads as safe as possible is our priority and it’s proactive operations like this that allow us to identify vehicles and drivers who are not safe.

Two of the cars seized by Northamptonshire Police

“We had some really good engagement when we ran this operation last week and the vast majority of drivers were safe, legal and very supportive of our work. For the small minority who were found to be committing offences, I hope this was a lesson to them for the future.”

A spokesperson added: “Tragically in 2024, 31 people never returned home safely to their loved ones following a collision in Northamptonshire and 243 required urgent medical assistance for serious or life-changing injuries.

“Anyone with information about road safety concerns or any vehicle crime is asked to report it online at Making a road traffic incident report | Northamptonshire Police or call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Always call 999 in the event of an emergency, such as a crime in progress or where life is at risk.”