Eight reports of early hours robberies in Northampton park as e-scooters and bikes stolen

Eight reports of early hours robberies in a Northampton park have been made, as e-scooters and bikes were stolen.

Police say they received eight reports of people being approached and robbed between 3am and 5.30am on Sunday October 5 around The Racecourse area.

According to police, people were approached by a group of between three to six men who stole items including e-scooters and bikes.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspects are described as white men, aged between 18 and early 20s. All wore dark or grey clothing and spoke English.

“One suspect is described as around 6ft 3in, with the others all shorter than this.

"If you were approached or robbed in this area and have yet to contact police, please call us as soon as possible.”

Additional police patrols in the Racecourse area took place on Sunday and overnight.

Anyone who has any information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000584525.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.