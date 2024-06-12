Eight people from Wellingborough, Northampton Thrapston and Higham Ferrers charged with supplying Class A and Class B drugs
As part of Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Revive, officers have been focusing on serious violence associated with Class A drug dealing and bringing gangs to justice.
The charges come following warrants last month.
PC Sam Walton, from Op Revive, said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to secure further charges following an eight-month investigation into the supply of illegal drugs in Wellingborough and East Northants.
“Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police as we know the impact illegal drugs can have on people and the communities in which they live.”
Those charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs are:
– Thomas Craig, 35, of West Street, Wellingborough
– Finley Zelazny, 21, of Bedale Road, Wellingborough
– Courtney Harrell, 21, of Chichele Street, Higham Ferrers
– Melissa Head, 20, of Harrisons Walk, Thrapston
– Louis Coneac, 22, of Brookland Road, Northampton
Three other people subject to the investigation were charged following their arrests in April and May.
– Raihan Uddin, 25, of Mill Road, Wellingborough was arrested on April 13, and charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and has been remanded to HMP Peterborough.
– Ifzal Hussain, 30, of Palk Road, Wellingborough was arrested on May 21, and charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
– Forid Khan, 26, of Stanley Road, Wellingborough was arrested on May 21, and charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
PC Walton added: “We are committed to taking action against those people involved in the supply of illegal drugs and would urge anyone who has any concerns about drug dealing to report it to us on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”